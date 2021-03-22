Dobson, Wiesner named as Davis|Kuelthau chairs

Attorneys Alec Dobson and Ryan M. Wiesner have been named chairs of two Davis|Kuelthau practice groups.

Alec Dobson, new health-care chair

Dobson, a health-care and litigation attorney, will be the chair of the firm’s health-care industry team. He’ll oversee eight attorneys providing representation on regulatory and legislative matters affecting Medicare and Medicaid providers, and defending health-care providers in litigation matters. He succeeds Attorney Marilyn M. Carroll.

As a shareholder and litigator, Dobson defends long-term care facilities, hospitals, physicians and other health-care providers in litigation and regulatory matters. His clients range from national providers to family-owned facilities. His professional activities include membership of and active participation in the Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association. Dobson is also an author of the “Depositions” chapter of the State Bar of Wisconsin book “Wisconsin Discovery Law and Practice.” He earned his J.D. from UW Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Marquette University.

Ryan M. Wiesner, new insurance coverage team co-chair

Wiesner will serve as one of chairs of the firm’s insurance coverage practice team. In this role, he and Susan G. Schellinger will oversee a team of attorneys who provide clients with a range of insurance-coverage issues.

Wiesner focuses his practice on intellectual-property litigation, commercial and business litigation, professional and governmental liability, civil-rights disputes, and product-liability litigation. A firm spokesperson said he’s been regularly recruited to assist in handling high-exposure and complex disputes. Wiesner earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and his bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater. He has been recognized in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers: “One to Watch” for his work in commercial litigation law.