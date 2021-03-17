Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Attorneys, judges, CCAP eager for Supreme Court to approve mandatory appellate e-filing rule

Attorneys, judges, CCAP eager for Supreme Court to approve mandatory appellate e-filing rule

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 17, 2021 11:13 am

Attorneys, judges and CCAP staff called on Wednesday for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to approve mandatory electronic filing in the state's Courts of Appeals. The state Supreme Court held a public hearing Wednesday on Rule Petition 20-07, which asks the high court to approve mandatory e-filing in the appellate courts and amend the rules as needed to have the ...

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo