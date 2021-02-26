Appleton-based Epiphany Law to join Davis|Kuelthau

The attorneys and staff at the Appleton-based Epiphany Law are joining Davis|Kuelthau.

A D|K spokeswoman said eight attorneys, five paralegals and support staff will join D|K on March 1. The team includes attorneys Michael Bendel, Kathryn Blom, Kevin Eismann, Patrick Furman, Heather Macklin, Rob Macklin, Alexis Merbach and Jonathan Walsh.

For 17 years, Epiphany Law has provided business-law services to small- to mid-sized businesses, corporations and entrepreneurs in industries like construction, distribution, finance, manufacturing, real estate and retail. The new, combined regional team will offer a full suite of business law services, including employment, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, tax, and estate and wealth planning for individuals.

Sherry Coley, the office managing partner for D|K’s Appleton and Green Bay offices, said the synergy between the two firms in respective service areas, clientele, culture and rates made the union an “extraordinary” opportunity. She believes the addition of Epiphany will offer value to mutual clients and reflects a priority to serve Northeast Wisconsin.

D|K also focused on growing its presence in Northeast Wisconsin with the addition of Appleton-based Northwind IP Law in September.

The combined Epiphany and D|K Appleton office staff will work out of the Epiphany location at 2800 East Enterprise Ave. in Appleton.