Davis|Kuelthau hires Northwind IP attorneys Jensen, Connelly

Davis|Kuelthau is adding the attorneys of Northwind IP Law in Appleton to its team.

Stephen Jensen and Thomas Connelly will join Davis|Kuelthau on Sept. 30.

Jensen has experience with patent preparation; U.S. and worldwide patent prosecution, infringement, non-infringement, and product clearance analyses and opinions; client counseling; and litigation support. He also has experience in non-disclosure agreements, licensing agreements and development agreements, and trademark issues.

Jensen worked as a patent agent for several years and then moved in house as patent counsel for Fortune 500 companies, including 3M, before joining Northwind in 2013.

Connelly started his patent law career with the Standard Oil Company of Indiana (Amoco) and then worked in IP counsel positions at Deere & company, Aluminum Company of American and Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He was at Kimberly-Clark for 19 years before joining Northwind in 2007.

He’s drafted and prosecuted patent applications dealing with mechanical devices, and he has handled trademark and copyright matters. He also successfully defended a client in a trademark infringement action and has represented another client as the plaintiff in a trademark action. His experience includes both U.S. and foreign patent applications in the mechanical, fiber, and chemical arts.

Northwind Law, formerly known as Wilhelm Law, served clients in the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin for more than 30 years in areas such as agricultural and construction equipment, chemical products, food, medical devices, packaging, paper products and more.

In a statement, Davis|Kuelthau said adding Jensen and Connelly to the team reflects a commitment to the Fox Valley and an opportunity to expand the firm’s intellectual property knowledge and services.