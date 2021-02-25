Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Applicants wanted for Green Lake County district attorney

Applicants wanted for Green Lake County district attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 25, 2021 9:47 am

Gov. Tony Evers is accepting applications for Green Lake County district attorney.

District Attorney Andrew Christenson is resigning effective March 5. Christenson, who has served as the county’s district attorney since 2014, is currently running for an open judgeship in Fond du Lac County.

The new appointee will serve the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 6, 2025.  Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on March 17.

For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo