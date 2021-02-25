Applicants wanted for Green Lake County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers is accepting applications for Green Lake County district attorney.

District Attorney Andrew Christenson is resigning effective March 5. Christenson, who has served as the county’s district attorney since 2014, is currently running for an open judgeship in Fond du Lac County.

The new appointee will serve the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 6, 2025. Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on March 17.

For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.