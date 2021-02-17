Kenosha, Fond du Lac, Green counties report judicial race results

Wisconsin voters cast their ballots in three judicial primary races on Feb. 16, and the results from Kenosha, Fond du Lac and Green counties are in.

Angela Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele will advance in the race for Branch 6 of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Cunningham, a defense attorney and guardian ad litem at ADC Law Office in Kenosha, received about 43% of the vote. Gabriele, the Kenosha County deputy district attorney, followed at 33%. The unofficial results from Kenosha County indicated all polls reporting.

In Fond du Lac County, Andrew J. Christenson and Laura Lavey will appear on the April 6 ballot. County election results show Christenson got the most votes — about 39%, while Lavey came in second with 27% of the vote.

Christenson is currently the Green Lake County district attorney. Lavey is a partner at O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing. They’re running for an open judgeship on Branch 3.

Unofficial election results from Green County indicate Jane Bucher and Faun Marie Phillipson will advance in the race for Branch 1. Bucher received about 41% of the vote, while Phillipson received about 23%. Peter B. Kelly was a close third with only 33 fewer votes than Phillipson.

Bucher is an assistant state public defender in Green County. Phillipson is a founder of the law firm Phillipson & Uretsky with offices in New York, New Jersey and New Glarus.

The spring election is scheduled for April 6.