Home / Legal News / Husch Blackwell reports record $417M in revenue in 2020

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 23, 2021 12:14 pm

Husch Blackwell reported a record-breaking $417 million in revenue in 2020, according to a firm spokesperson.

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

