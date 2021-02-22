Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / WLJ People / Mike Lappin joins Foley transactions practice group as of counsel

Mike Lappin joins Foley transactions practice group as of counsel

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 22, 2021 1:27 pm

Michael Lappin, formerly of Advocate Aurora, has joined Foley & Lardner's Transactions Practice Group as of counsel at its Milwaukee office.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo