Sherry Coley new office managing partner for Davis|Kuelthau’s Appleton, Green Bay offices

Sherry Coley is the new office managing partner for Davis|Kuelthau’s Appleton and Green Bay offices.

Coley is a commercial and intellectual property litigation attorney at the firm. As the office managing partner, she’ll work to streamline the corporate, employment, IP, litigation, and estate planning services of 15 local attorneys, along with the skill sets offered through the firm’s three other Wisconsin locations. She succeeds Thomas Rohan, a corporate and commercial finance attorney who continues to serve the firm’s business and education clients.

The firm recently expanded in Appleton. A firm spokeswoman said Coley is well-suited for her new role, as she’s a Neenah native and an active attorney in Appleton and Green Bay.

Coley primarily works with businesses in the area of complex business litigation with an emphasis on contract disputes, business torts, financial services litigation, real estate foreclosures and work-outs, and tax assessment appeals. She also has litigated patent, trademark, copyright, unfair competition and trade secret cases in a wide variety of industries.

She also serves on Davis|Kuelthau’s Board of Directors, the Phoenix Fund Board of Directors, the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors and as an elected representative of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Board of Governors. Coley has been recognized with a number of awards, including as a 2018 Wisconsin Law Journal Woman in the Law.

Coley earned her juris doctorate from Marquette University Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Drake University.