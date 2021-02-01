Quantcast
Kelly Condon, Trevor Lippman elected as O'Neil shareholders

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 1, 2021 11:53 am

Photo of Kelly Condon and Trevor Lippman

Kelly Condon and Trevor Lippman

The attorneys Kelly Condon and Trevor Lippman have been elected as shareholders of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

Condon has been with the firm since 2017, helping clients with estate planning, succession planning, probate administration, trust administration and inheritance litigation. She is licensed to practice law in Wisconsin and Florida. Condon maintains an AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected for inclusion on The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch List. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as an advanced planning attorney at Northwestern Mutual.

Lippman has been with the firm since 2013 and is a member of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group. He helps clients in personal and business matters with a strong emphasis in litigation relating to wills, trusts, fiduciary disputes and inheritance disputes. He has recently been selected for inclusion on the Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Stars List and The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch List.

A firm spokeswoman said both are tremendous additions to the shareholder group, and the firm is proud to have them on its team.

