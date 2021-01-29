Quantcast
Faust elected as managing shareholder of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 29, 2021 11:42 am

Photo of Pete Faust

Pete Faust

Pete Faust has been elected as the managing shareholder and president of the Milwaukee-based O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

Faust replaces Dean Laing, who was the firm’s managing shareholder and president for six years. Laing will remain a member of the firm’s Board of Directors and continue his litigation practice.

Faust is a corporate attorney who works primarily in mergers and acquisitions. He also leads the firm’s transactional practice as chair of the Business Law Practice Group.

O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing employs 40 attorneys at offices in Milwaukee and Port Washington.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

