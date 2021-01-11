Gill tops $81K in campaign donations for District III race

Outagamie County Judge Greg Gill Jr. has received more than $81,000 in donations in his campaign for District III Court of Appeals.

On Monday, Gill’s campaign said he raised all the funds since declaring his candidacy on Dec. 11. The contributions came from about 100 people from 15 counties in the district. His campaign said “nearly half” came in the form of small-dollar donations.

Gill said he’s grateful and humbled for the support. He said the citizens of District III and their enthusiasm for his campaign “continues to amaze me.”

The election is scheduled for April 6. Gill and Rick Cveykus, managing partner of Cveykus Law in Wausau, will appear on the ballot. Both obtained enough signatures as of the Wisconsin Election Commission’s Jan. 5 deadline.