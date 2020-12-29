Paul Jones, Harley chief legal officer, joins Marquette as general counsel

Marquette University has named Paul Jones, Harley-Davidson chief legal officer, as its new vice president and general counsel.

Jones will begin his new role at Marquette on Jan. 4, according to a university press release. Jones spent the last 10 years as an executive officer at Harley-Davidson, serving as the company’s chief legal officer and in other business roles. He managed the company’s global legal risk and oversaw its various legal matters, including product integrity, product recalls, public policy and government affairs. From 2015 to 2018, he also oversaw corporate strategy, business development, business intelligence and licensing and partnerships.

The Marquette University President Michael Lovell said Jones is a familiar figure on the Marquette campus. Jones has served as intrapreneur-in-residence in Marquette’s 707 Innovation Hub since February 2020. He oversees student-run venture-capital programs, works with student-led business startups and coordinates collaboration on campus-wide innovations. He also worked with Marquette, as a representative of Harley, in founding Near West Side Partners, a nonprofit group that promotes development in Milwaukee’s western neighborhoods.

Lovell said the university is enthusiastic about the wisdom and experience that Jones will bring to Marquette, and he’s confident Jones will lead the Office of General Counsel with university values in mind.

Jones said he’s looking forward to “engaging in” the university’s future and serving its mission. He’s also a member of the Marquette Law School Dean’s Advisory Board and is vice chair of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation Board.

Before working for Harley, Jones was a partner at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University and holds advanced degrees from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.