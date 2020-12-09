Patricia Baker named as Portage County’s first woman judge

Patricia Baker is the newest Portage County circuit court judge and the first woman judge in county history.

Gov. Tony Evers announced her appointment on Wednesday. She’ll fill a vacancy on Branch III opened up by Judge Thomas T. Flugaur’s retirement.

Baker currently represents clients in family-law and criminal-defense matters at Kessler and Greer Law Office in Stevens Point. She has more than 20 years of experience as a family-law mediator and frequently serves as guardian ad litem. Baker is a former assistant district attorney and past president of the Portage County Bar Association.

Flugaur said Baker has broad experience in the areas of law she’ll see as a trial court judge and the patience and empathy to make difficult decisions.

Baker has been elected to positions in the Stevens Point Area Public School District, serving as treasurer, clerk and chair of two committees. She was previously president of Mid-State Independent Living Choices, an organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, a public charity that provides scholarships and grants to improve the quality of life in Portage and Waushara counties.

Baker said she’s spent her entire legal career working in the law to achieve justice for people. Her goal is to apply the law fairly and to continue to treat everyone who enters her courtroom with respect, dignity and fairness.

Baker is a graduate of the UW Law School and the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.