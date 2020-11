Hupy and Abraham donates more than $10,000 to feed hungry during the holidays

The law firm of Hupy and Abraham has donated more than $10,000 to help feed the hungry during the holidays.

The money went to various food pantries, churches and charitable organizations. It’s expected to provide food for more than 30,000 people, according to a press release from the firm.

In the past two years, employees volunteered more than 1,000 hours of their time and gave more than $25,000 of their own money to charitable causes