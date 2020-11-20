Elder law partner Krause Financial Services opens Florida office

Krause Financial Services, a company that partners with elder law attorneys to help senior clients, has opened a new satellite office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Krause, which is headquartered in Wisconsin, specializes in crisis Medicaid planning through Medicaid Complaint Annuities and Long-Term Care Insurance. The boutique financial services firm also educates attorneys on strategies and opportunities in crisis planning with one-on-one support for every case.

The firm said demand for these products has grown exponentially over the last two years, as more clients are looking to their lawyers for help with proactive planning. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the country, leadership at the firm made a strategic decision to expand its Florida presence to support those in need of crisis Medicaid planning.

Dale Krause, CEO of Krause Financial Services, said the firm can greatly expand its back-office support to law firms and client experience by putting more employees in Florida, which is the second-largest senior market in the U.S.

Aaron Kempen, director of business development, and Tom Budenz, LTCI advisor, will lead Krause’s Fort Lauderdale office.