Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / OLR, defense argue appropriate punishment in Wausau lawyer’s mishandling of clients’ money

OLR, defense argue appropriate punishment in Wausau lawyer’s mishandling of clients’ money

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com November 6, 2020 2:13 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing the appropriate punishment for a Wausau lawyer accused of mishandling his clients' money.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo