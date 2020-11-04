Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / MAKING HISTORY: Dane County judge sworn in as state’s first Black female judge outside Milwaukee County

MAKING HISTORY: Dane County judge sworn in as state’s first Black female judge outside Milwaukee County

By: Rick Benedict November 4, 2020 7:46 am

For the Dane County Judge Nia Trammell, taking the bench was an emotional experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo