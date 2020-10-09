Quantcast
Kohner, Mann & Kailas reaches $15M settlement in 13-year natural gas lawsuit

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 9, 2020 2:10 pm

Milwaukee law firm Kohner, Mann & Kailas has reached a $15 million settlement in a massive natural-gas antitrust lawsuit, the largest to date in the case's 13 years of litigation.

