Quarles & Brady names Aldana firm chair, adds new president role

Quarles & Brady has named a new firm chair and added the role of president to its national leadership structure.

Mike Aldana will succeed Kim Johnson as firm chair in October. Johnson served in the position since 2013.

Aldana, who works at Quarles & Brady’s Milwaukee office, has been a managing partner since 2018 and a partner in the firm’s Labor & Employment group.

As the new firm chair and a managing partner, Aldana will take on more internal responsibilities and lead the executive committee in developing goals, plans and policies for the firm.

Quarles & Brady also placed Brad Vynalek into its new president role, which will allow him to concentrate on client growth and client collaborations. The firm said he’ll work with partners and other attorneys to make the most of opportunities with existing clients and concentrate on important industries and markets. Vynalek works out of the firm’s the Phoenix office.

In a statement, Aldana said the new structure positions Quarles & Brady for long-term growth, and he’s looking forward to working with Vynalek.

Quarles & Brady has offices in 10 cities in the U.S.