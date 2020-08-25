6 more courtrooms re-open in Milwaukee County courts

Six more courthouse rooms have re-opened for in-person proceedings in Milwaukee County.

First Judicial District Chief Judge Mary Triggiano issued an amended directive approving Phase II of the county’s plan to resume in-person hearings, effective on Aug. 24.

The directive re-opens the following courtrooms:

514-Family Division

503-Family Division

615-General Misdemeanor Non-Jury Trial

206-Civil/Probate Non-Jury Trial

404-Civil

Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center-Children’s Court

The safety precautions listed in the re-opening plan remain in place for these courtrooms. Everyone entering the courthouse and the Vel R. Phillips Yourth and Family Justice Center must wear face masks at all times, except as authorized on record by a judge, and maintain physical distancing. Cleaning and sanitation procedures are also in place.

In Phase II, the court will continue to use Zoom for hearings as much as possible to further prevent the risks of contracting COVID-19.

On June 29, eight courtrooms re-opened under Phase I of the plan. Milwaukee County also resumed jury trials on July 20 with COVID-19 precautions in place.