Rockwell Automation’s House named to expanded chief administrative, legal officer role

Rockwell Automation has named Rebecca (Becky) House to a newly established leadership role as senior vice president and chief administrative and legal officer.

The position will make House responsible for “accelerating the evolution” of company culture and leading its human resources and talent teams, in addition to her existing legal duties. She previously served solely as chief legal officer, overseeing the company’s legal, ethics and compliance, global security, public-affairs, environmental, health and safety teams.

House will now oversee a team of more than 500.

In a statement, House said she was honored to take on the role and looking forward to building on the strengths of Rockwell’s employees.

House serves on the board of directors of FMI Funds, MIND Research Institute and Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. She is also a director of Sojourner Foundation, the largest provider of domestic-violence services in Wisconsin.

House served as assistant general counsel and assistant board secretary at Harley-Davidson before joining Rockwell Automation. She also worked as a partner at Foley & Lardner in Milwaukee earlier in her career. House is a graduate of Harvard Law School.