Applicants wanted for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 42.

The appointee will fill a vacancy opened up by Judge David A. Hansher’s resignation. The new judge will serve the remainder of Hansher’s term, which ends on July 31, 2021.

Evers’ office said applicants for this position will also be considered for appointment if additional vacancies occur.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by Aug. 28.

Applicants who previously applied for an appointment to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court who want to be reconsidered should state that in writing to the same email address. They do not need to submit new application materials.

Potential applicants can write to the same email address with questions about the judicial-selection process.