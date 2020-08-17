Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Seventh Circuit remands inmate’s pro se lawsuit over pain medication management for trial

Seventh Circuit remands inmate’s pro se lawsuit over pain medication management for trial

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com August 17, 2020 12:56 pm

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is remanding for trial a Wisconsin inmate's pro se lawsuit over his pain medication management. The judges found the Western District of Wisconsin court was wrong to grant summary judgment to a nurse who could be found deliberately indifferent to the inmate's suffering.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo