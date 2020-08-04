Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson honored with executive order, reading room naming

Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson honored with executive order, reading room naming

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com August 4, 2020 11:44 am

Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson, with her son, Daniel Abrahamson, right center, his wife, Tsan, and their son, Moses, 15, greets a crowd during a celebration in her honor in the rotunda at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Also standing with Abrahamson is Gov. Tony Evers, right, his wife, Kathy, left, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson greets a crowd during a celebration in her honor in the rotunda at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson received statewide recognition for her career and legacy on Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order honoring her influence on the Wisconsin judiciary and naming the Wisconsin Historical Society Library Reading Room in her honor.

“Over her 43 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Chief Justice Abrahamson was a champion for our judicial and legal institutions and served with a unwavering commitment to independence and fair application of the law,” Evers said in a statement. “The Chief Justice Shirely Abrahamson Reading Room will serve as a reminder of her legacy for generations to come and a symbol of our deep appreciation for her years of public service to our state.”

Abrahamson was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976 and became the first woman to serve on the court. She also became the first woman to serve as chief justice in 1996.

Abrahamson was re-elected four times and served for 43 years, making her the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in state history. She retired from the court in 2019.

Image of Excutive Order Number 83 honoring Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo