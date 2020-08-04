Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson honored with executive order, reading room naming

Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson received statewide recognition for her career and legacy on Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order honoring her influence on the Wisconsin judiciary and naming the Wisconsin Historical Society Library Reading Room in her honor.

“Over her 43 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Chief Justice Abrahamson was a champion for our judicial and legal institutions and served with a unwavering commitment to independence and fair application of the law,” Evers said in a statement. “The Chief Justice Shirely Abrahamson Reading Room will serve as a reminder of her legacy for generations to come and a symbol of our deep appreciation for her years of public service to our state.”

Abrahamson was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 1976 and became the first woman to serve on the court. She also became the first woman to serve as chief justice in 1996.

Abrahamson was re-elected four times and served for 43 years, making her the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in state history. She retired from the court in 2019.