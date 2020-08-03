Godfrey & Kahn adds Taibleson as employee benefits, tax attorney

Michael W. Taibleson has joined Godfrey & Kahn’s Employee Benefits and Tax Practice Groups as special counsel.

Taibleson works on compensation and benefits matters for clients in the private, not-for-profit, government, healthcare, higher education and transportation sectors. He advises employers, retirement plan fiduciaries, insurers and plan administrators on strategies for implementing benefit plans for future, current and past employees.

Taibleson previously practiced at Jackson Lewis P.C. in Milwaukee, where he was a principal. He’s a 1990 graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law at Illinois Institute of Technology.

Godfrey & Kahn employs more than 170 attorneys at six offices throughout Wisconsin and Washington D.C.