Home / Legal News / EPA settles lawsuit over hazardous waste near Franklin landfill

EPA settles lawsuit over hazardous waste near Franklin landfill

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 2, 2020 12:35 pm

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with the garbage-disposal giant Waste Management of Wisconsin, Inc. over allegedly illegal hazardous-waste practices at a landfill in Franklin. The proposed settlement, announced on Thursday, calls for increased monitoring for hazardous waste near the Metro Recycling and Disposal Facility in Franklin and a $232,000 fine to resolve alleged violations of ...

