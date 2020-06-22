DeWitt pledges $100,000 to increase access to criminal justice system

DeWitt Law Firm is giving $100,000 to help increase access to justice for communities in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The Wisconsin-based firm is committing $20,000 annually for the next five years to organizations that assist people who have historically struggled to be treated equally by the justice system, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Bradley C. Fulton, president and managing partner at DeWitt, said the firm’s employees have long volunteered time to offer legal assistance through various nonprofits, but the firm felt it was imperative to also lend financial support.

“It is our hope this donation is a small step towards supporting the system’s much needed transformation,” Fulton said.

DeWitt has nearly 140 attorneys who practice in Madison, metropolitan Milwaukee and Minneapolis.