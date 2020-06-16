Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive runs June 29-July 1

The American Red Cross, Milwaukee Radio Alliance and the Milwaukee Zoo, along with sponsor Gruber Law Offices, will partner for the 15th annual Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive from Monday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo’s Peck Center, 10001 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee.

Appointments are encouraged to abide with social distancing guidelines. All donors will receive free same-day zoo admission, parking and a bag with great gifts from our sponsors, while supplies last.

The drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsors of the event are Milwaukee Radio Alliance, Milwaukee County Zoo, Robert Haack Diamonds, Prairie Farms, Rosen Nissan, Hennes Services, US Cellular, Hassleless Mattress, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Building Advantage, Buddy Squirrel, Angelic Bakehouse, Gruber Law Offices, Supernola, Gorilly Goods, and Glass Shower Door Co.

How to donate blood

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To get started, follow the instructions at

RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.