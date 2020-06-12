Quantcast
600,000 face masks distributed to Wisconsin circuit courts

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 12, 2020

Wisconsin court system staff have distributed 600,000 face masks to circuit courts around the state preparing to resume in-person proceedings and jury trials.

