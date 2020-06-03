Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Court reinstates former lawyer’s license 17 years after revocation

Court reinstates former lawyer’s license 17 years after revocation

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 3, 2020 1:05 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday conditionally reinstated a former attorney's law license about 17 years after it was revoked.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo