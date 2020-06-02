Madison Title IX lawyer named to UW Board of Regents

The Madison attorney Amy Bogost has been appointed to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Bogost, of Bogost Law LLC in Madison, specializes in the area of Federal Title IX dealing with victims of sexual assault and similar crimes She’s established training for attorneys to help survivors of sexual assault on campuses, and she’s worked with high schools, colleges and tribal colleges on carrying out Title IX procedures.

She received her undergraduate and law degrees from UW-Madison. She’s been practicing civil-rights law since 1989.

Bogost was one of three people appointed to the UW Board of Regents on Monday. Corey Saffold, a UW-Whitewater student, and Kyle Weatherly, the CEO and co-founder of the homesharing company Frontdesk, will also serve as regents.

The three new regents’ terms start immediately, and their first board meeting is on Thursday. Bogost and Weatherly will serve seven-year terms, and Saffold a two-year term.

The Board of Regents is responsible for establishing policies and rules for governing the UW system, planning for future needs, reviewing and approving budgets, and more. It also appoints the president of the university system and the chancellors of the 13 universities.