Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / CIVIL RIGHTS CHAMPION: Law partner remembers Safran, prominent Milwaukee civil rights attorney

CIVIL RIGHTS CHAMPION: Law partner remembers Safran, prominent Milwaukee civil rights attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 2, 2020 8:18 am

When Jonathan Safran took on a case, he was dogged in the pursuit of his goals and painstaking in his methods.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo