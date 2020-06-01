Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Szafir leaves WILL, joins conservative nonprofit group as president

Szafir leaves WILL, joins conservative nonprofit group as president

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 1, 2020 10:18 am

CJ Szafir, the former executive vice president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, has been named president of the conservative nonprofit group Institute for Reforming Government.

