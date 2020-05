Applicants are wanted for a Menominee-Shawano County judgeship. The application is open for a seat on Menominee-Shawano County Circuit Court Branch 1.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by Judge James Habeck’s retirement, effective July 31. The new judge will complete a one-year term ending July 31, 2021.

Application materials are available online. Completed applications should be submitted to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by June 2.