Chief justice establishes statewide COVID-19 courts task force

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack has established a statewide COVID-19 courts task force to recommend how the courts can safely continue jury trials and other court proceedings.

The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force will bring together participants from across the state to develop criteria meant to promote safe dealings in all courts and court proceedings. Circuit courts will then devise up their own written plans that apply the criteria to their specific sites and county resources.

Roggensack said the members of the task force include judges, medical consultants from UW Medical School and those who represent clerks of circuit court, county corporation counsel, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.

The task force’s first meeting is on Wednesday.