Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Appeals court rules against Menomonee Falls subcontractor in breach of contract claim

Appeals court rules against Menomonee Falls subcontractor in breach of contract claim

By: Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com April 22, 2020 11:39 am

By Michaela Paukner mpaukner@wislawjournal.com A Menomonee Falls subcontractor is finding no relief in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit alleging breach of contract. The company was deemed to have done nothing wrong when it decided not to use Skyrise Construction Group as a subcontractor for a housing project near UW Oshkosh. Skyrise sued Annex Construction, ...

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dshaw@wislawjournal.com

Dan Shaw is the managing editor at the Wisconsin Law Journal. He can be reached at dshaw@wislawjournal.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo