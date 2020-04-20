2 test positive for COVID-19 at Milwaukee County Jail

Two people at the Milwaukee County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said one person detained in the jail and one person released on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms of the virus while in custody.

The sheriff’s office and the medical provider are conducting contract tracing and working with the Milwaukee Health Department to ensure treatment, isolation and quarantine protocols adhere to best practices.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 Dashboard for Individuals in County Care reported 27 positive tests at the House of Corrections on Friday and that there were 17 tests pending. The jail had four pending tests on Friday. Four employees at the House of Correction and one employee of the jail have tested positive for the virus, according to the county dashboard.