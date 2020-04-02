Quantcast
Supreme Court assumes jurisdiction over lawsuit over clerk's absentee-voter advice

Supreme Court assumes jurisdiction over lawsuit over clerk’s absentee-voter advice

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 2, 2020 11:13 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has assumed jurisdiction over a lawsuit involving a Dane County clerk's advice to voters to mark themselves as indefinitely confined because of the governor's stay-at-home order to get around Wisconsin's photo ID requirement.

