Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Program exposes students to diversity, possibility in legal profession

Program exposes students to diversity, possibility in legal profession

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 1, 2020 8:06 am

On a dreary February day in Madison, Makda Fessahaye and Leakhena Au showed up for class at Madison East High School on internment camps and equal protection.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo