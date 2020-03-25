Milwaukee courts extend cancellations, changes through May 15

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has extended cancellations and procedural changes through May 15.

The court will remain operational, but service has been reduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release sent on Tuesday. The previously announced cancellations and procedural changes have been extended through May 15, and jury service is suspended until May 22.

The press release asks anyone attempting to physically access the courthouses to call 414-278-4190 before arrival.

The Milwaukee County Circuit Court originally suspended proceedings through April 3 to limit face-to-face contact. The Wisconsin Supreme Court later issued administrative orders to postpone all civil and criminal jury trials statewide through May 22 and require proceedings to be conducted by phone or video if possible until at least April 30.

In the press release, Chief Judge Mary Triggiano said the protecting the public, stakeholders and the court is the “most important action I can take.”