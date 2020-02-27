DOJ assisting with investigation into ‘gut-wrenching’ Milwaukee shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting with the investigation into a deadly shooting at a Milwaukee brewery.

Police said an employee opened fire at the Molson Coors complex on Wednesday, killing five workers before taking his own life. Authorities identified the shooter as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man. Police said they wouldn’t identify the victims for at least 24 hours as they worked to notify their families.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation was at the crime scene on Wednesday and will continue to assist local law enforcement with its investigation.

““This is gut-wrenching,” Kaul said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Molson Coors employees, their families, and the entire Milwaukee community.”

Authorities offered no immediate motive for the attack and did not release details about how the shooting unfolded.

More than 1,000 people work in more than 20 buildings in the Molson Coors complex. It’s one of the nation’s largest breweries.