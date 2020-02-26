LGBT advocacy group, United Auto Workers endorse Blomme for judge

An LGBT advocacy group and the United Auto Workers Southeast Wisconsin are endorsing Brett Blomme in the race for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Blomme, attorney and CEO of the nonprofit Cream City Foundation, is running against the incumbent Judge Paul Dedinsky for a seat on Milwaukee’s Branch 5 children’s court. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Dedinsky to the bench in 2018.

In an email to supporters on Tuesday, Blomme’s campaign said Fair Wisconsin and the United Auto Workers Southeast Wisconsin CAP Council had endorsed his candidacy. The email said the organizations are part of a “diverse coalition” backing Blomme’s campaign.

The election is April 7.