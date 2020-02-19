Blomme, Dedinsky advance in Milwaukee Co. Circuit Court race

Judge Paul Dedinsky and his challenger Brett Blomme advanced in the race for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 5 judge.

The results from Tuesday’s election show Blomme, president and CEO of the nonprofit Cream City Foundation, secured 37 percent of the vote with 37,890 votes. Dedinsky, who’s running to keep his seat on the Branch 5 children’s court, obtained 34 percent with 34,695 votes. Zach Whitney, a shareholder at Kohner, Mann & Kailas, received 30 percent with 30,453 votes.

In a statement posted to Facebook following the results, Blomme thanked voters for their support and promised reform if elected to the bench.

“Paul Dedinsky was appointed by former Governor Walker days before he left office,” Blomme wrote. “I have talked to voters across the county in the past several months who want a better judicial system. Nothing in our broken criminal justice system will change if we continue to elect the same type of person as judge.”

Dedinsky also thanked his supporters and colleagues on Facebook, promising a commitment to children and families in Milwaukee County.

“I’m energized by today’s results and look forward to taking my message to the voters about my work on the court, my many years of representing the poor, my commitment to sexual assault victims, and my direction of the Domestic Violence unit in the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office,” Dedinsky wrote. “This work, these experiences over nearly 27 years as a practicing attorney and Judge, and the principles of Justice have guided my public service.”

Much of the race leading up to Tuesday’s election was about whether Blomme and Dedinsky were truly Milwaukee residents. Dedinsky, appointed to the bench by Gov. Scott Walker in 2018, said he lives in Whitefish Bay, while his family lives in Delafield. Blomme said he lives in Milwaukee, but his family lives in the Madison area. Whitney said he was the only candidate who truly lived in the city.

The spring election is scheduled for April 7.