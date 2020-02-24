Quantcast
Reilly of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown sees law license suspended for 60 days

Reilly of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown sees law license suspended for 60 days

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 24, 2020 2:05 pm

The law license of a prominent attorney at Milwaukee firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has been suspended for 60 days because of misconduct in two divorce cases.

