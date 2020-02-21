Labor union endorses Karofsky in Supreme Court race

The Wisconsin AFL-CIO labor union is endorsing Judge Jill Karofsky in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Karofsky and Justice Dan Kelly are running for a 10-year term on the high court. They advanced in the Feb. 18 primary, besting Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone.

In a statement released on Thursday, the president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO said union members are looking forward to helping Karofsky secure a seat on the bench.

“Judge Karofsky will bring the values of fairness and independence to the court,” Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, said in the statement. “She has vast experience fighting to protect the civil and constitutional rights of all people. Working people know that who sits on the Supreme Court impacts our workplace conditions, wage and safety laws, and rights as workers.”

The spring election is scheduled for April 7.