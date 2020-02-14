Quantcast
Habush attorney obtains $38.1M verdict against Hyundai

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 14, 2020 2:46 pm

An attorney at Habush Habush & Rottier has obtained a $38.1 million verdict against Hyundai Motor Co. in a Racine County personal injury case.

