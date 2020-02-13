Husch Blackwell adds 2 new Wisconsin finance attorneys

Husch Blackwell added two new attorneys to its banking and finance practice in Wisconsin. Jessica Zeratsky and Lauren Capitini recently joined the firm’s Financial Services & Capital Markets group.

Eric Lenzen, leader of Husch Blackwell’s Financial Services & Capital Markets group, said adding to the firm’s Wisconsin-based banking and finance team has been a priority over the past few years. He said hiring Zeratsky and Capitini will bring great value for the firm’s clients.

Zeratsky is a partner at the Milwaukee office and practices law in commercial and creditor rights, banking and commercial finance, public finance, bankruptcy and more. She previously worked at von Briesen and was honored as one of the Wisconsin Law Journal’s Up & Coming Lawyers in 2011.

Capitini joined the firm’s Madison office as senior counsel. She helps financial-services clients with regulatory and compliance matters, particularly those related to the consumer finance sector. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore.

Husch Blackwell has offices in 18 cities across the U.S., including Milwaukee and Madison.