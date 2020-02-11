Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Charges of defying law, building ‘straw man’ written in split Supreme Court opinion

Charges of defying law, building ‘straw man’ written in split Supreme Court opinion

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 11, 2020 2:07 pm

A split Wisconsin Supreme Court has reversed a decision on a subject-matter-jurisdiction dispute relating to an OWI case from Ozaukee County.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo