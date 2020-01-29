League of Women Voters of Wisconsin names new executive director

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has named Debra Cronmiller as its new executive director. Cronmiller replaces Erin Grunze, who resigned to spend more time with her young family.

Cronmiller has been involved with the league extensively in Appleton. She now serves as the state board president of the league and has held a number of other positions. She also worked for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families as its policy and automation section chief and as the executive director of a nonprofit homeless shelter.

Grunze had served as executive director of the league for four years. During that time, the league was involved in a number of high-profile cases, including a recent lawsuit over the state’s well-known voter-roll purge and lame-duck lawsuit.

Louise Petering, member of the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County and current state board vice president, will replace Cronmiller as state board president. The league’s board of directors also announced the promotions of Ellen Penwell and Eileen Newcomer. Penwell will serve as membership and events manager, and Newcomer will serve as voter education manager.